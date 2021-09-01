Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Critical Comparison

Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Leo Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of S&W Seed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Leo Holdings III and S&W Seed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed $79.58 million 1.29 -$19.67 million ($0.55) -5.07

Leo Holdings III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed.

Profitability

This table compares Leo Holdings III and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed -25.58% -29.72% -13.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Leo Holdings III and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00

S&W Seed has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. Given S&W Seed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Leo Holdings III.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Leo Holdings III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leo Holdings III

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

