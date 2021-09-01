Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.17. 47,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,488,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion and a PE ratio of -192.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

