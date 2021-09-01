Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.82. The stock had a trading volume of 538,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,752. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $193.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,080 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

