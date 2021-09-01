Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $186.44

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.44 and last traded at $186.44, with a volume of 1017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

