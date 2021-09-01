Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $123.00 at Truist Securities

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $105.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $124.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.90. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $124.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.