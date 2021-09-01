Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$123.35.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

LSPD stock opened at C$140.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.05. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$37.51 and a one year high of C$140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

