Lightstreams (PHT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $864.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $864.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

