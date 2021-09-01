Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.83.

LMNR stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.92 million, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,893 shares of company stock worth $124,804 in the last ninety days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Limoneira by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Limoneira by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

