Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Linde has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Linde to earn $11.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $314.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.50. Linde has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $316.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

