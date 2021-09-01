Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.00. 16,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $316.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.50. The company has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.