LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Up 20.2% in August

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 16.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 274,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after buying an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.