Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $87.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,708. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

