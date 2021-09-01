LOCGame Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. LOCGame has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $1.57 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00065486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00134713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00159241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.03 or 0.07480461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.40 or 0.99558095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00998874 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 35,845,863 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

Buying and Selling LOCGame

