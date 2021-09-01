Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 845 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 43,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.4% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $383.92. The company had a trading volume of 480,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,062. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $382.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,654,890 shares of company stock valued at $930,275,801. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

