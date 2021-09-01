Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 8th (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:LBPH) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Longboard Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. Equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $95,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 110,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

