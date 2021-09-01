Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,658 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 858.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Five Below worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 19.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.19.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $212.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

