Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,270 shares of company stock worth $2,181,846. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

