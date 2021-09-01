Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 201,970 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2,385.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,970 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after buying an additional 1,094,319 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after buying an additional 579,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

