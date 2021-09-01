Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423,530 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after buying an additional 865,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

