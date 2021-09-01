Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 327.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,960 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

