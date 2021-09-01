Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,299 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

