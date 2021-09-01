Louis Craig Schwartz Purchases 5,000 Shares of Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME) Stock

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME) Director Louis Craig Schwartz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 213,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,774,991.99.

CVE:GAME opened at C$8.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$128.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.31. Engine Media Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.57 and a twelve month high of C$16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66.

About Engine Media

Engine Media Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. It provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run-in company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery.

