Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,174,000 after buying an additional 162,936 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 131,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.40. 44,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.60 and its 200-day moving average is $190.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.