LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303,276 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of LPL Financial worth $143,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $272,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 846,835 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $91,966,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,986,000 after purchasing an additional 520,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,889,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $147.85 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $159.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

