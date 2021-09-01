LSV Asset Management Has $8.73 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 51.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 899,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,414,000 after acquiring an additional 328,789 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

DRH opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.