LSV Asset Management Purchases 281,729 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,729 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.58% of Redwood Trust worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

