LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 338,940 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 338,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VIPS opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $46.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.
About Vipshop
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
