LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 338,940 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 338,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.