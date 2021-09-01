LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.99% of Preferred Bank worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFBC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBC opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.29. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $961.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

