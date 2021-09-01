LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.25. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

