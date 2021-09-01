LSV Asset Management Sells 16,200 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Univar Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 306,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNVR opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

