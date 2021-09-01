LSV Asset Management Sells 20,300 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.32% of Quad/Graphics worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 44.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $226.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

