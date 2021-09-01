LSV Asset Management Sells 87,061 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 87,061 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.70% of Arch Resources worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter worth about $224,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.