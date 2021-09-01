Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek Sells 15,977 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lyft stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,115 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $160,382,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.