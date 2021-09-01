Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek Sells 15,977 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lyft stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.31.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,115 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $160,382,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
