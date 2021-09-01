Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.64.

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE MGA opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.03.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $82,776,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 502.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after buying an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 417,427 shares during the period. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.