Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,007,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 2.69% of Altitude Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALTU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altitude Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

