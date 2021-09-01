Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 11,304 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $604,000.

Shares of CTAQU stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 1,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,852. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

