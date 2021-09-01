Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,112 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Thimble Point Acquisition were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMAU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

THMAU stock remained flat at $$10.20 during trading on Wednesday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,032. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

