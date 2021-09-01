Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $7.66 Million Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 757,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 1.76% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,522. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

