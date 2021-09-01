Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,027,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,000.

CMLTU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 3,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,635. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57.

CM Life Sciences III Company Profile

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

