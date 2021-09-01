Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,027,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,000.
CMLTU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 3,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,635. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57.
CM Life Sciences III Company Profile
