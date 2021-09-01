Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $20,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

MGY stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

