Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 5,982 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in International Game Technology by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,759 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $22,557,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $15,248,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,900. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

