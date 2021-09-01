Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $917,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.33. 3,759,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,063. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35.

