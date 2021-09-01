Main Street Research LLC Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 250.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after buying an additional 532,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

AEP stock opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

