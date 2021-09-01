MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). MannKind also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. MannKind has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MannKind by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 19.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MannKind by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

