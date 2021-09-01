MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of MannKind stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 21,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,918. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,767 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 15.1% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,227,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 391,598 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MannKind by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 813,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter worth about $15,695,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

