Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/30/2021 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

8/18/2021 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

8/14/2021 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

8/13/2021 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

8/7/2021 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

MRNS opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $453.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 396,273 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 232,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 167,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

