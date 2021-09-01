Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $454.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after buying an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 396,273 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

