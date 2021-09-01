Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.0846

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Marlin has a market capitalization of $62.38 million and $13.11 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00135879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.50 or 0.07462309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,879.03 or 1.00150879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.69 or 0.01005492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

