Maro (MARO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.96 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Maro has a market cap of $74.96 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maro has traded down 10% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00058616 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002956 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014404 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133120 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.04 or 0.00815365 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048649 BTC.
Maro Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “
Maro Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.
