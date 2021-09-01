Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Truist started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,130,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.09. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

